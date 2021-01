WAIPIO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man was driving a golf cart on a public roadway when a Honolulu police officer did a traffic stop in the Waipio area on Oahu.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

This happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

The police learned that this golf cart was reported stolen.

The 39-year-old man was arrested for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.