Man arrested for attempted murder, assaulting a police officer on Maui

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Police arrested 25 year old Kaipo Lapenia-Lau on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 12:32 a.m. in Wailuku.

Lapenia-Lau was placed under arrest for Assault on a Police Officer in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the First Degree, and Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to police, the traffic stop was initiated due to no illuminated rear lights. Upon contact, the male driver provided officers with fictitious names. Police were able to determine the male’s true identity as Kaipo Lapenia-Lau.

As officers instructed Lapenia-Lau to exit the vehicle, Lapenia-Lau accelerated the vehicle; catching one of the assisting officers off guard and dragging the officer approximately three to four feet, before fleeing the scene. The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Police say, at approximately 9:05 a.m. the suspected vehicle was observed in the Mill Street area of Wailuku. The driver was identified as Kaipo Lapenia-Lau.

Lapenia-Lau then accelerated and drove the vehicle towards an officer. The officer fired his duty weapon at the suspect’s vehicle out of fear of being hit by the vehicle. An assisting officer at the scene also fired his duty weapon at the vehicle as he observed the vehicle driving towards his fellow officer.

Lapenia-Lau was not struck by the fired shots, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Lapenia-Lau fled to a residence in Waihee where he was subsequently located and taken into police custody.

The investigation is on-going.