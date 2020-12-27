Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly injuring a Honolulu Police Department officer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly injuring a Honolulu police officer in Kalihi.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.

Officers responded to an argument. When the officers were talking to the people, a 28-year-old man injured the officer with a weapon.

The suspect was arrested and charged for attempted murder. His still in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital.