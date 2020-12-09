Man charged with attempted murder in connection with assault on Maui police officer

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 20-year old man from Makawao was arrested and charged for attempted murder after allegedly assaulting an off-duty Maui Police Department officer.

Jordan Finau was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Property Damage in the Fourth Degree and two counts of Assault in the Third Degree.

According to Maui police, the incident happened in Kihei at approximately 12:54 a.m. on Nov. 27. Kihei patrol officers responded to an assault-type case fronting an establishment in the area. Upon arrival, officers found the off-duty Maui Police Department officer with injuries. He was transported by EMS to Maui Memorial Medical Center. As a result of the assault, the victim sustained life threatening injuries.

On Monday, Dec. 7, Finau turned himself in to the Wailuku Police Station where he was arrested.

The Maui Police Department says further investigation revealed there were two additional assault victims in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Finau is being held without bail.