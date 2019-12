HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heated argument resulted in a police arrest in the Honolulu area around 3:07 a.m. on Saturday, December 13.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, two male neighbors got into a heated argument when the 38-year-old suspect approached the victim, 57, with a knife and threatened him just before 2:30 a.m.

The victim called HPD and the suspect was arrested for terroristic threatening in the first degree.

Police said that the suspect is in custody pending investigation.