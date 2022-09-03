HONOLULU (KHON) — A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of allegedly assaulting a deputy sheriff at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety.

Officials said the incident happened on Friday, Sept. 2 around 4:15 p.m. when the suspect allegedly assaulted a deputy sheriff at the Honolulu airport.

A Mokulele Airlines employee called sheriffs after the employee said the man was acting “suspiciously.”

The suspect was said to have gotten aggressive with the employee.

Police said that when the first deputy arrived he was hit by the suspect and the deputy was able to calm the suspect down.

According to officials, he was arrested on suspicion of harassment, assault of a law enforcement officer in the first degree and resisting arrest.

The deputy was transferred to a hospital for treatment and was later released.