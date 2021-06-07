Man arrested for alleged involvement in Maui drug lab

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Maui man is in custody pending drug charges after Maui police busted a suspected drug lab on Friday.

Officials say shortly after 6 a.m. officers with the help of officials from the DEA executed a search warrant of Benjamin Bird’s home on south Honokala Road in Haiku.

They found an active butane honey oil lab in the home.

Butane honey oil or BHO is a marijuana concentrate.

Officers recovered 30 pounds of processed marijuana, 20 pounds of BHO, $569 and other drug paraphernalia.

Bird’s girlfriend and their 13-year-old daughter were also detained.