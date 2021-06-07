Man arrested for alleged involvement in Maui drug lab

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Maui man is in custody pending drug charges after Maui police busted a suspected drug lab on Friday.

Officials say shortly after 6 a.m. officers with the help of officials from the DEA executed a search warrant of Benjamin Bird’s home on south Honokala Road in Haiku.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

They found an active butane honey oil lab in the home.

Butane honey oil or BHO is a marijuana concentrate.

Officers recovered 30 pounds of processed marijuana, 20 pounds of BHO, $569 and other drug paraphernalia.

Bird’s girlfriend and their 13-year-old daughter were also detained.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories