Man arrested for alleged animal cruelty on Hawaii Island

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island police have arrested a man for alleged animal cruelty.

Detectives got reports in December 2020 of animal cruelty to dogs on the property of 61-year-old Alfred Cababag of Hawaii Ocean View Estates.

When officers had a search warrant for the property on Feb. 2, 2021, they found 53 dogs, 46 of which were either undernourished, injured or needed care. The Hawaii Rainbow Rangers took the dogs to an animal shelter in Kamuela. Cababag was arrested for suspicion of felony cruelty to animals in the second degree. He was released pending further investigation.

Cruelty to animals in the second degree is a felonious offense if it involves more than 10 pet animals being neglected or abused. The investigation goes to the Prosecutor’s Office after all the dogs have been looked at by the veterinarian.

The Hawaii Police Department encourages the public to report any suspicion of animal neglect or abuse by calling the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.