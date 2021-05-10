Man arrested by Honolulu police after alleged assault in women’s bathroom

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man after he allegedly entered a women’s bathroom in a mall and punched a victim in the face on Sunday, May 9.
Police say the suspect left on foot after the incident before being detained by witnesses and mall security until police arrived.
According to HPD, the alleged assault occurred around 3:20 p.m. in the Pāwaʻa area. The man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree and third-degree assault by 3:30 p.m.
Police say the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was evaluated at a medical center and an emergency room doctor deemed her trauma as a “substantial bodily injury.”
The investigation is ongoing.