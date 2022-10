HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department responded to a man who shot toward the ocean at a nearby harbor.

On Friday, Oct. 7 around 9 p.m., a 53-year-old man allegedly fired three rounds toward the ocean on Sand Island near a harbor at night., according to HPD.

The suspect was later found and arrested without incident that night at around 9:31 p.m.