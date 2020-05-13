Man arrested after he barricaded himself in Sea Country home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following up on Monday’s incident in the Sea Country area.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for kidnapping and assault.

They say he held a woman against her will in her own home for several days, assaulting her with a mallet.

She managed to escape and was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

When officers arrived at the house, the suspect barricaded himself inside.

He was eventually arrested.