Man arrested after fatal fight at Waimanalo Beach Park released from police custody

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the 37-year-old man who was arrested after a fatal fight at Waimanalo Beach Park was released from police custody.

HPD reported the man was released Wednesday, Nov. 17, pending further investigation.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, at around 12:15 p.m., police said the suspect and another man apparently got into a fight and the man later collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told KHON2 that the two men were fighting. HPD is investigating this as a murder, and it is currently unknown what caused the incident.