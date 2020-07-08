Man arrested after disturbance at Hilo home improvement store

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police responded to a disturbance call at a home improvement store on Makaala Street in Hilo.

It happened at 1:10 p.m. July 7.

Before police could arrive, a 24-year-old Volcano woman blocked the entrance to the store with her vehicle to prevent a 55-year-old Pahoa man from leaving.

Police say in an attempt to move her vehicle out of the way, the man entered her vehicle and assaulted her.

Bystanders then detained the man until police arrived, where he was arrested for third degree assault and second degree unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Police are continuing this investigation and no one has been charged at this time.

The officers noticed that a zip-tie was attached to vehicle belonging to the 24 year old female.

Police say there are stories on social media regarding zip-ties on vehicles being connected to possible abductions and human trafficking. At this time police cannot confirm any validity to that story in this case.

THE LATEST ON KHON2