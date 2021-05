HONOLULU (KHON2) — A confrontation on a Honolulu City bus over the use of a face mask led to an arrest on Tuesday, May 4.

Honolulu police arrested a 22-year-old man Tuesday after he threatened to fight with a bus driver who told him to wear a mask.

Police say the man was arrested in the McCully area for interfering with the operator of a public transit vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to police.