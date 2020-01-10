Man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with knife

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman and her child in the Waimanalo area on January 8, around 10:55 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 24-year-old male suspect threatened a 33-year-old woman with a knife and damaged the woman’s car. The man also caused injury to a passenger, the woman’s 10-year-old child, while damaging the vehicle.

The suspect was later located and arrested without incident for terroristic threatening in the first degree on January 9, around 12:03 a.m.

He remains in police custody, pending investigation.