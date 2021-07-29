Man arrested after allegedly threatening several ‘with a firearm’ during road rage incident in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 28-year-old man was arrested more than two weeks after he allegedly threatened several people with a firearm during a road rage incident in Pearl City, according to Honolulu police.

The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday, July 11, and police said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening on Wednesday, July 28, around 9:10 a.m.

Police said, “the Suspect threatened multiple people with a firearm during a road rage incident,” on July 11. Authorities listed a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man as complainants in the incident.

The 28-year-old suspect was identified, located and arrested in connection to the incident by police and remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.