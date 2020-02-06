Man arrested after allegedly threatening a man with a sword

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man faces terroristic threatening and harassment charges for an incident that took place on February 4.

The incident happened in the area of Kahanu Street in Kalihi, just after 3 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 61-year-old man reportedly harassed a 56-year-old man. This incident prompted an argument between both parties. At some point, the suspect took out a sword and threatened the victim with it.

A witness intervened in the altercation and pepper-sprayed the suspect.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the man without incident for terroristic threatening in the first degree.

Because the suspect was pepper-sprayed, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. But the suspect reportedly harassed the transporting officer so the suspect was also arrested for that offense.

The man remains in police custody, pending investigation.