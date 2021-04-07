Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in neck, torso multiple times

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 41-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a 41-year-old woman numerous times in the torso and neck.

Honolulu police say it happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. in Waikele.

It is unclear whether the two knew each other.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

No further details are available at this time.