Man arrested for allegedly spying on woman in Waikiki bathroom

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Honolulu Police Department reports, a man was arrested on Wednesday in the Waikiki area for a violation of privacy.

Police say the 29-year-old man allegedly went into a women’s public restroom and appeared to take photos or videos of a woman changing her clothes in a bathroom stall on his phone.

The suspect remains in custody.

The case remains under investigation.

Latest stories on KHON2