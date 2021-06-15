Man arrested after allegedly ramming into Honolulu police vehicle in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle on Monday, June 14, after the suspect allegedly rammed into an HPD vehicle on Thursday, June 10.

HPD said the man also refused to stop for police during the incident, which occurred between 9:50 and 9:53 a.m. Thursday in the Kalihi area.

The 29-year old allegedly rammed into an HPD vehicle with his own vehicle on Thursday, according to police. Police said District 4 Crime Reduction Units were able to locate the 29-year-old suspect on Monday and placed him under arrest at 2:31 p.m.

Police say the suspect was brought into custody without incident.