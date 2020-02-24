Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s room

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a burglary that happened in the Mililani area on February 22 around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say that a 31-year-old man entered the room of a 32-year-old woman’s room and committed the crime.

The suspect was later arrested for burglary in the first degree just before 4 p.m. He remains in police custody, pending investigation.