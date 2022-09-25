HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 27-year-old female was recorded while she was undressed by a 56-year-old man, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said that the man recorded the woman without her consent on Saturday, Sept. 25 around 1:45 p.m. in Ala Moana.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Officials were able to find the suspect and placed him under arrest.

The recording device he allegedly used to film the woman was also submitted as evidence.

The suspect is currently in custody and pending investigation.

Stolen jewels, boa constrictors killing owners, check out Weird News here

This incident is classified as a violation of privacy in the first degree, according to HPD.