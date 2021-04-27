Man apparently drowns off Oahu’s China Walls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 49-year-old-man is dead after apparently drowning off of China Walls on Tuesday, April 27, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

EMS officials say the 911 call was received around 5:49 p.m. Tuesday.

According to EMS, good Samaritans brought the 49-year-old to shore and began CPR.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and provided advanced life support, but their life-saving measures were not successful.

EMS says the incident occurred after Ocean Safety hours.