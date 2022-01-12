Man allegedly slaps woman in the face after being confronted on suspicion of shoplifting in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a 22-year-old female allegedly got slapped in the face after confronting a 45-year-old male on suspicion of shoplifting.

The female tried to detain the suspect, but HPD reported he apparently brandished a knife and threatened her with it at around 4:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

HPD said that upon their arrival the suspect was caught fleeing the crime scene. At 4:41 p.m. the suspect was arrested with a knife in his possession.

Further information over the suspect’s name and the exact location of the incident is currently unknown.