HONOLULU (KHON2) – A man is in serious condition after allegedly getting shot in the arm and leg.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 near River Street and N. Pauahi Street.

EMS says the 39-year-old male was treated and taken to a hospital in serious condition.