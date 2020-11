AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man was allegedly shot in Aiea around 5:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It happened near the Aiea Heights Drive 7-11 store.

Emergency medical crews treated the man, who is in his 40s, for alleged gunshot wounds at his upper chest and arm.

They took him to a hospital in serious condition.

It is unclear what lead up to the shooting.