Man allegedly punches 71-year-old security guard after refusing to wear a mask in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a man, 27, for allegedly punching a 71-year-old security guard in the head after refusing to wear a mask in a public Waikiki area.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, and the man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault because the security guard was over the age of 60.

The 27-year-old suspect apparently punched the security guard in the head, causing pain, after the guard tried to escort him out of the area for not wearing a mask.

HPD reported the investigation is ongoing, and the status of the security guard is currently unknown.