HONOLULU (KHON2) –A 32-year-old man was charged for murder after allegedly fatally stabbing a man in Wahiawa.

John Dudoit was charged Saturday.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Uluwehi Street on Friday, June 4, 2021 where emergency officials found a man in his 60s with multiple stab wounds.

He died at the scene.

FILE – Honolulu police investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing in Wahiawa, Hawaii, June 4, 2021.

Police say the suspect also tried to stab another man who tried to intervene.