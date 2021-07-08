Man airlifted from Maunawili Falls Trail with neck, head injuries after falling about 20 feet

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 19-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after he fell about 20 feet and suffered neck and head injuries on the Maunawili Falls Trail on Thursday, July 8, according to Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The man was hiking with a companion when he fell around 6:35 p.m., Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) officials said.

HFD arrived at the scene at 6:48 p.m. and established a landing zone at Maunawili Neighborhood Park. Personnel ascended the trail on foot and made contact with the injured man just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

The man was reportedly dizzy from hitting his head near the end of the trail, HFD said. EMS officials reported the man also suffered multiple abrasions during the incident.

The 19-year-old was packaged and airlifted to the landing zone, according to HFD, where patient care was transferred to EMS at 7:30 p.m.

EMS transported the man to a trauma hospital with serious neck and head injuries.