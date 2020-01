HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a robbery in the Waikiki area on Jan. 15 around 3:50 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect tried to take the property of a 53-year-old woman with force but was not successful.

Police say that the man was later located and arrested in the area for robbery in the second degree around 4:10 p.m.

The suspect remains in police custody, pending investigation.