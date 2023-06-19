HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Honolulu police, on Sunday around 5 p.m. a 25-year-old man with a samurai sword threatened a security guard and then walked off and threatened another man.

HPD added that private security guards then detained the suspect until police arrived. The man was arrested in the Bethel and King streets area.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Now Aero Security wasn’t involved in the incident, but it says it’s not surprised, with many of its private security guards experiencing similar situations on a daily basis.

“I have gotten assaulted, there have been assaults on females, elderly. People stealing purses,” said Aero Security guard Carlos Hernandez.

“Every day is a mystery, we just don’t know but we just have to be on our toes and be prepared for whatever comes our way,” said L. Smith, another aero security guard.

Aero Security was hired by the incoming owner of Mauna Kea market to patrol the area as a crime deterrent.

According to HPD Crime Mapping, within the last week there have been eight thefts, seven assaults, and two robberies.

“We do confiscate weapons from time to time such as knives, machetes and we do find narcotics as well too and a lot of times people like to hide over here,” said Smith.

“It’s gotten better since we’ve been here but there still needs to be a change,” said Hernandez.

The Honolulu City Council did approve an extra $400 thousand to continue Chinatown foot patrols through the summer of next year. And funding for Weed and Seed and community court.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“A lot of crimes in the surrounding neighborhoods Nuuanu, Liliha, parts of Kalihi, a lot of it passes through the Chinatown area so if we can tackle it there, hopefully, we can cut it off in the other communities as well,” said Honolulu city councilmember, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.