Man accused of traffic violations charged after high-speed chase on Hawaii Island

HAWAII (KHON2) — A high-speed chase on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway ended with the police charging a 28-year-old male suspect with numerous traffic violations on Monday, November 11.

The suspect has been identified as Dylan J.K. Naope of Hilo.

On Monday morning, around 10:00 a.m, police were conducting a traffic enforcement project on the Daniel K. Inouye highway near the Mauna Kea Access road intersection (28 mm) when a black 2002 Dodge pickup was spotted heading towards Hilo with an expired safety inspection sticker.

An officer tried to direct the driver to pull over, the Dodge pickup drove left, crossed over the double solid yellow line and overtook multiple vehicles through the no-passing zone near the temporary traffic light, and then rapidly picked up speed.

Police say that officers immediately drove after the fleeing suspect and radioed to another officer posted ahead.

The police chase extended 20 miles and the pickup reached 100 mph in speed. At times, the driver would drive down the center of both lanes.

When the pickup truck turned off onto the old Saddle Road above Hilo (Kaumana Drive), police disengaged from the chase but remained in the area and conducted further checks.

Police later received a public tip about a truck speeding through a neighborhood. With that, officers were able to successfully locate the Dodge pickup partially covered by a tarp at a residence in the Kaumana City subdivision.

Officers further conducted a check of the residence and apprehended a male and female hiding in a storage room in the downstairs portion of the house.

The Dodge pickup truck was recovered as evidence and towed.

Both suspects did not live at the home but were stated to be acquaintances of the resident.

After a search warrant was served on the Dodge pickup and a purse, police recovered a smoking pipe and a baggie that contained trace amounts of methamphetamine.

Upon later conferring with prosecutors, police charged Dylan Naope (the driver of the Dodge pickup) with Resisting Order to Stop in the 1st degree (a class C felony offense), Reckless Driving, Excessive Speeding (81+ mph), Excessive Speeding (30+ mph), Driving without Operator License, and No Motor Vehicle Insurance with a total bail for the traffic offenses set at $15,000.

Naope was also arrested and charged with two probation revocation warrants ($2000 and $5000 bail) and a criminal Contempt of Court warrant ($1000 bail), his total bail combining his traffic offense and warrants totaled $23,000.

The female passenger in the Dodge truck, identified as 39-year-old Cherise King of a Hilo address, was subsequently charged with Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the 3rd degree and Drug Paraphernalia.

Her bail was set at $10,250.

Both suspects have been unable to post bail and remain in custody at the Hilo Police Detention center pending their court appearance.