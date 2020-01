HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old man is in custody for terroristic threatening in the first degree and criminal contempt.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a man threatened a 66-year-old man with a machete. The suspect later detained, identified and arrested just before 7 a.m. on January 28.

This happened in the Pearl City area.

The suspect remains in custody, pending investigation.