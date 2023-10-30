HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kapolei man has been found guilty on all charges of ID theft, conspiracy and lying to get passports.

Walter Primrose was charged with stealing the identity of a dead infant more than 30 years ago, in Texas.

Court documents said Primrose retired from the United States Coast Guard after 20 years, then received secret clearance working for the Department of Defense.

Primrose and his wife, Gwynn Morrison lived under false identities for decades.

Ali Silvert, a retired federal public defender, said in 2022 that is highly unusual.

“Normal identity theft is someone steals someone’s identity, cashes a lot of checks or buys a lot of merchandise in the other person’s name. They do it for a little while and they stop,” said Silvert.