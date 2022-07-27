HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who is accused of stabbing his pregnant wife on the H-3 freeway, made his first court appearance by video conference Wednesday.

According to police records, on July 20 a female contacted 911 screaming, stating that she was on the H-3 freeway and that she was dying.

Multiple witnesses stated they were flagged down and told that a man was stabbing a woman on the side of the freeway.

Witnesses told police that they saw the suspect stab 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi in her face and neck.

Police detained Bryant Tejeda-Castillo at the scene and he was charged with second degree murder.

According to police records, Tejeda-Castillo also stabbed himself.

He remains in custody on $1 million bail.

He is expected in court Friday.