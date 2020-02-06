Man accused of sex assault in Kaneohe arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old man is behind bars after being accused of sexual assault.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 32-year-old woman told police that she was sexually assaulted by the suspect.

This happened in the Kaneohe area.

The man accused of the crime was later arrested on February 4 around 11:44 p.m. in the area of Waikalua Road for sex assault in the first degree.

He remains in police custody, pending investigation.