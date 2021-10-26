Man accused of punching Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant sent to treatment center by federal judge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man arrested for attacking a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant on flight HA 152, which was diverted back to Honolulu on Sept. 23 will be sent to a treatment center on Oahu by the end of this week.

On Tuesday morning, a federal judge agreed to send Steven Sloan to Hina Mauka where he will get a psychiatric evaluation.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Sloan assaulted a male flight attendant by striking and hitting him in the chest and in the back of his head.

Almost two weeks ago, Sloan asked the judge for a new lawyer and now is represented by Attorney Harlan Kimura of Honolulu.

