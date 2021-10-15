Man accused of punching Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant requests new attorney

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of punching a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant was back in court on Thursday, and has asked the judge for a new attorney.

Steven Sloan Junior, 32, was arrested last month after forcing a flight to Hilo to return to Honolulu. He has been charged with assault and interference with a flight crew.

Prosecutors say Sloan had been hearing voices for at least two weeks prior to the incident. He remains in custody at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center.

The judge granted his request for a new attorney. His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.