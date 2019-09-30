Man accused of murdering Maui woman extradited back to Maui this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of murdering a Maui woman is set to be extradited back to Maui this week.

That’s according to the Maui prosecutors office.

Bernard Brown signed extradition papers in Sacramento, California where he was arrested early September. Brown was indicted by a grand jury in the death of Moreira Monsalve who disappeared in 2014. Her body has never been found.

“We’ll see what happens, but closure for me would be when I get to actually have a funeral and have her ashes that is closure this is just validity and it is justice but it’s definitely not closure because this is just there’s a long road ahead of us now,” said Monsalve’s daughter Alexis Felicilda.

Maui Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rivera says a murder trial can take anywhere from one to five years to begin.