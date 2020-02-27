Man accused of killing his mother and her dog makes first court appearance

The man accused of killing his mother made his first court appearance this morning.
Jamil Hart is charged with murder, burglary and cruelty to animals. Police say his 74-year-old mother and her dog were found dead in their Mililani apartment Sunday night. According to court documents neighbors reported hearing a woman screaming. Officers on scene followed a blood trail from the apartment to a church parking lot where Hart was arrested. The 33-year-old remains in custody on one million dollars bail.
