Man accused of kidnapping arrested in Wahiawa

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a kidnapping case that happened in the Wahiawa area on Thursday, February 13.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 33-year-old male suspect terrorized a 35-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man by holding them against their will with a kitchen knife around 6:43 a.m.

Police later revealed that the man was later arrested for kidnapping, terroristic threatening in the first degree and criminal contempt.

The suspect remains in police custody, pending investigation.

