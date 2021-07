HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who is accused of stabbing his wife to death in Nanakuli on Wednesday, June 30, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Kevin Manners remains in custody on $1 million bail.

The incident happened at a home on Hakimo Road. Sources say the couple’s daughters called police. When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

Her identity has not been released at this time.