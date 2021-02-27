Man accused of fatal Hawaii Kai stabbing indicted on murder charge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu grand jury indicted 23-year-old Jake Edwards on Friday, Feb. 26, for second-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Parker Trantham on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Trantham died as a result of a stab wound to the chest, according to the office of the medical examiner.

Police said, witnesses allegedly saw the two men arguing before the stabbing. According to one of the witnesses, Edwards yelled at Trantham, “You cannot handle your drugs! I’m gonna call my boys to beat you!”

The men appeared to walk away from each other before Trantham allegedly charged towards Edwards. According to police, the witness also allegedly saw Trantham stumble backward as Edwards held a knife.

Edwards arrived at the Honolulu District Court hours before being indicted, according to court documents. His bail has been confirmed at $1 million.