Man accused of deadly Wahiawa stabbing has been charged

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of a deadly stabbing in Wahiawa on Tuesday night, November 19, has been charged on Thursday, November 21.

Twenty-one-year-old Kai Dela Cruz was charged with murder in the second-degree, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Dela Cruz was taken into custody the morning after the incident when he returned to the scene, which was at a residential complex called Ohai Place.

KHON2 News was told that Dela Cruz and the victim were in an altercation, which ended in the fatal stabbing of the 45-year-old victim.