Man accused of crashing into champion triathlete sentenced

Taylor Liang was sentenced to 1 year prison and 5 years probation for crashing into a champion triathlete in 2018.

On Jan. 25, police say Taylor Liang, 20, was drifting and racing with another car when he lost control and hit a champion triathlete who was training at the time.

Lectie Altman had to undergo multiple surgeries.

At Liang’s plea appearance in Oct. 2018, Altman said, “I think it was just important for me to be here, because this happened nine months ago and it’s been a long time coming, and I think it was important for him to see that there is a lot of people that care about this case.”