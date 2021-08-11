Man accused of brazen attack on elderly kupuna charged with Assault

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man accused of striking an elderly woman in broad daylight on South Beretania Street has been charged with Assault in the Second Degree.

It happened on Aug. 7 around 11:30 a.m. The victim claims she did not know her attacker at the time and that she doesn’t understand why she was targeted.

On July 1, 2021, Governor David Ige enacted a law which makes intentionally or knowingly causing bodily injury to anyone over the age of 60 a Class C felony.

The assailant, who police have identified as 37-year-old Jordan Wong, has yet to be tried in court, but if found guilty, could face up to five years in prison.

“Those who prey upon our kupuna will be prosecuted to the maximum extent of the law,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said on Wednesday. “We are thankful that the Legislature passed, and the Governor signed into law, Act 147, which provides much-needed protections for some of our most vulnerable residents.”

“If Wong is convicted, we will be seeking the maximum prison term, not probation, to protect the safety of the public,” Alm added.

Wong is currently being held on $20,000 bail.