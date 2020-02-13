Man accused of beating his girlfriend with hammer found guilty of attempted murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of beating his girlfriend with a hammer has been found guilty of attempted murder.

In March 2018, prosecutors say Kristopher Kalani repeatedly hit the 31-year-old woman in the face with a hammer then took off.

The victim was later found bleeding in a car and was hospitalized in critical condition. A jury also found Kalani to be eligible for extended sentencing, which would be life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kalani is scheduled to be sentenced on April 15.