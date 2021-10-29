Man accused of attempted murder found guilty, faces life sentence for 2019 domestic violence case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu Circuit Court judge found Theodore Kim guilty of first-degree attempted murder, and he faces a mandatory life sentence after a 2019 incident involving his ex-girlfriend, according to the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Kim, 62, confronted his ex-girlfriend at a bus stop on Nimitz Highway on Oct. 2, 2019. He fired a shotgun three times at her but she was uninjured. At the time of the incident, Kim’s ex-girlfriend already had an active temporary restraining order against him.

“Domestic violence is an issue that touches so many families in Hawaii, and prosecutions like this one send a strong message to abusers that their actions will not be tolerated. I hope that Kim’s conviction provides a measure of comfort and safety to his victim.” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm

The 62-year-old faces a mandatory life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also convicted of one count of violating a temporary restraining order, as well as for three firearm offenses. Kim’s sentencing has been set for Jan. 26, 2022.

Those who do not feel safe in a domestic situation should reach out to family and friends. Other resources include visiting the Hawaii State Coalition Against Domestic Violence and/or calling the Domestic Violence Action Center at (808) 531-3771.