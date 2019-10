HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend at a bus stop by Sand Island was charged on Thursday morning, October 3.

Theodore Kim, 59, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and firearm used in the commission of a crime.

Court records show that Kim had threatened to shoot the victim before.

He also had a $20,000 probation violation warrant.

Kim’s bail is set at $320,000.