HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office, James Spivey was indicted on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Spivey, a 27-year-old man was charged with one count of assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree, punishable for up to five years in prison.

The incident scared numerous people in Waikiki as it happened at Kuhio Beach on Kalakaua Avenue.

Honolulu Police Department reported to the scene on Sunday, Aug. 7 to investigate a man carrying a handgun.

According to the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office, HPD tried to arrest Spivey when he allegedly assaulted an officer.

Spivey was not charged for the possession of a hand gun because when police got hold of the handgun they came to find out it was only the frame of a handgun and was not a working firearm.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said, “Spivey is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Spivey’s bail was set at $30,000.